Rod Stewart lawyer: Plea deal in works in hotel altercation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for Rod Stewart and his son say they’ve worked out details for a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation at a posh Florida hotel. The South Florida SunSentinel reports Stewart and his son Sean Stewart would not be going to trial for the altercation at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Day 2020. Prosecutors had no immediate announcement, saying Saturday that plea deal negotiations are continuing. A security guard said Sean Stewart pushed him and Rod Stewart punched him after he barred their admission to a party they weren’t authorized to attend. The 76-year-old rocker’s hits include “Maggie May” and “Tonight’s the Night.”