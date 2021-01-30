Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

8:50 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Andover 4, Totino-Grace 3

Bagley/Fosston 8, Moose Lake Area 3

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

Chaska 5, Chanhassen 0

Chisago Lakes 2, St. Francis 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Forest Lake 2

Dodge County 4, New Prague 2

Elk river/Zimmerman 12, Coon Rapids 0

Fergus Falls 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Gentry 8, Tartan 0

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 3

Hermantown 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Lakeville South 6, Apple Valley 0

Little Falls 3, Alexandria 3, OT

Mankato East/ Loyola 2, Rochester Mayo 1

Maple Grove 9, Centennial 3

Minnetonka 1, Buffalo 0

Morris/Benson Area 7, North Branch 5

Owatonna 7, Rochester John Marshall 0

Prior Lake 7, Eastview 0

Providence Academy 6, Rochester Lourdes 0

Roseau 4, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 1

Rosemount 5, Farmington 2

Shakopee 3, Eagan 1

St. Louis Park 5, Bloomington Jefferson 4

Stillwater 4, East Ridge 2

Warroad 6, Moorhead 1

Winona 7, Austin 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Austin 4, Winona 0

Blake 12, Visitation 0

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Minneapolis 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Pine City 1

Delano/Rockford 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Detroit Lakes 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Dodge County 3, New Prague 1

Eastview 3, Prior Lake 2

Elk River 5, Park Center 2

Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Osseo/Park Center 2

Forest Lake 2, White Bear Lake 1

Hill-Murray 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

Hopkins/Park 3, Mahtomedi 2

North Shore Storm 5, International Falls 1

Northfield 4, Rochester Century 1

Shakopee 3, Eagan 0

Warroad 6, Moorhead 1

Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 1, OT

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

