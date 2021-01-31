Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli soldier has shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank. The Israeli army says Sunday’s incident happened at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem and no soldiers were hurt. The military says “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers and was killed. Israel has seen a series of shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks in recent years, mostly carried out by lone Palestinian attackers in the West Bank with no apparent links to armed groups.