Report: Alaska AG quit after reports of sexual misconduct

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s then-attorney general resigned while the Anchorage Daily News and the ProPublica investigative journalism organization were preparing an article about allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago. The Daily News and the ProPublica Local Reporting Network reported Saturday that the resignation of Ed Sniffen was announced Friday as they were reporting the allegations made by Nikki Dougherty White, now 47. She told the news organizations that she and Sniffen began a sexual relationship in 1991 while she was a student at West Anchorage High School. At the time, he was a 27-year-old attorney with a local law firm and a coach of her school’s mock trial competition team, the news organizations reported.