Vietnam’s Communist Party reelects chief to lead the nation

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s Communist Party has reelected Nguyen Phu Trong to be its chief, which makes him the nation’s de facto leader as well  for a third five-year term. The vote at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi took place a day earlier then planned, as the meeting, scheduled to end Tuesday, was being shortened to lessen the threat from a coronavirus outbreak. The challenges facing Vietnam’s new regime include long-term economic planning and dealing with pressure from neighboring China, which asserts claims over offshore territory in which Vietnam is seeking to develop oil and gas resources.

Associated Press

