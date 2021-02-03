House GOP grapples with Greene, Cheney as it defines itself

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is condemning Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s open embrace of conspiratorial theories and racist views but criticizing a drive by Democrats to remove her from her committees. His comments on Wednesday signal that he won’t yield to a bipartisan outcry to punish her. Democrats plan a House vote on Thursday to remove her from her committees. McCarthy says that Greene recognizes that she must now hold herself to a higher standard than when she was a private citizen. But McCarthy also tried to push blame onto Democrats, criticizing them for doing nothing about their own lawmakers.