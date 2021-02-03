Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota politicians are clashing over how to fund security for the trial of the first of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial is just over a month away, and it will bring world attention to the city along with the potential for more unrest. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday highlighted a proposed $35 million fund that would reimburse local governments for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.” The proposal has drawn resistance from rural Republicans who say their communities shouldn’t be forced to “bail out” Minneapolis and St. Paul.