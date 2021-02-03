MNsure will open 3-month special enrollment period Feb. 16

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s state-run health insurance exchange sill open a three-month special enrollment period to help uninsured and other Minnesotans obtain coverage.

MNsure says the open enrollment will begin Feb. 16 and run through May 17.

The announcement follows a nationwide special enrollment period ordered by President Joe Biden last week for states that participate in the federal exchange.

MNsure ran a similar special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans last March just after the start of the pandemic and enrolled nearly 10,000 Minnesotans into private coverage.

Additionally, MNsure’s annual open enrollment period, which ended Dec. 22, saw increased enrollments.