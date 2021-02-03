Ranked teams meet as No. 8 Iowa hosts No. 7 Ohio State

No. 7 Ohio State (14-4, 8-4) vs. No. 8 Iowa (13-4, 7-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-10 teams match up as No. 7 Ohio State visits No. 8 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown. Ohio State has four wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while Iowa has won four of its six games against ranked teams.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Iowa’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Ohio State, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Ohio State scoring, including 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 12-0 when holding opponents to 44.1 percent or worse from the field, and 1-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Buckeyes are 13-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has scored 80 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the nation. The Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com