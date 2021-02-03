Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have been on a diplomatic blitz since peace talks with the Afghan government stalled in Qatar last month and the Biden administration said it plans to review a U.S.-Taliban agreement signed last February. The flurry of activity included Taliban visits to Iran and Moscow, and a planned trip to Turkey. It comes as the government’s negotiating team warned that if the Taliban fail to resume the talks, the government would recall its team from Doha before a deal is reached. A Taliban official says the talks in Qatar stalled after the insurgents demanded guarantees of an “Islamic system” while the government side demanded Taliban embrace the government and agree to a cease fire.