12-year-old charged with attempting to kill younger brother

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - A judge says a 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother in far northwestern Wisconsin can be charged with attempted intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy stabbed his 7-year-old sibling in the back, abdomen and chest in the Jan. 11 attack at a home on Solon Springs, about 45 miles south of Duluth, Minnesota.

KBJR-TV reports that the victim told police his brother put a pillow over his face to mute his screams. The judge ruled during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court.

A hearing to decide if the case will be sent back to juvenile court is scheduled for March 5.