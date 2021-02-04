Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

President Joe Biden plans to end U.S. support for a Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. National security adviser Jake Sullivan made that announcement Thursday. The grinding five-year conflict has deepened humanitarian suffering in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country. Biden also is naming a longtime U.S. diplomat for the Middle East as special envoy to Yemen, as his administration seeks a diplomatic end to the war. Saudi Arabia began the offensive in 2015 to counter a Yemeni Houthi faction that had seized territory in Yemen and was launching cross-border missiles at Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led air campaign since then has killed numerous Yemeni civilians. Survivors display fragments showing the bombs to be American-made.