Chicago mayor demands, again, that teachers return to class

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s mayor has demanded that the city’s teachers union reach agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols that would bring thousands of students back to classrooms. But at a news conference Thursday morning, Lori Lightfoot declined to say what she would do if the Chicago Teachers Union doesn’t reach an agreement by the end of the day. Lightfoot has threatened to lock out teachers from remote learning if they don’t show up only to keep negotiating. Students are already scheduled to have Friday off, so negotiations could potentially stretch through the weekend, although Lightfoot insists that would not be acceptable.