Nokia profit dips as it sees challenges in US market for 5G

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish telecommunications company Nokia has reported a smaller than expected drop in profit in the fourth-quarter while it acknowledged it was facing some challenges in the race for 5G networks, particularly in the North American market. The company reported that net profit for the October-December period was down 1% to 811 million euros ($973 million). Sales were down 5% to 6.6 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took over the company’s top spot in August, described the fourth quarter result as “solid” but warned that the current year wouldn’t be easy for Nokia.