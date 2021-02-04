Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Armstrong/Cooper 3, Anoka 2
Becker/Big Lake 5, Willmar 3
Bemidji 5, Alexandria 3
Blaine 5, Totino-Grace 4
Burnsville 5, Apple Valley 1
Champlin Park 7, Coon Rapids 2
Chisago Lakes 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Duluth Marshall 0
Eden Prairie 5, Blake 1
Elk river/Zimmerman 9, Spring Lake Park 2
Fergus Falls 5, St. Cloud 4
Forest Lake 4, Roseville 0
Gentry 8, Little Falls 1
Greenway 4, International Falls 3
Hastings 3, Simley 0
Kittson County Central 14, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Lakeville North 3, Eastview 0
Lakeville South 3, Farmington 0
Mankato East/ Loyola 4, Mankato West 0
Maple Grove 5, Andover 1
May-Port CG, N.D. 8, Bagley/Fosston 4
Minnetonka 6, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Moorhead 2, East Grand Forks 1, OT
Mounds View 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
North Branch 4, Pine City 1
Northern Lakes 11, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Prior Lake 7, Shakopee 0
Rogers 4, Osseo 3
Rosemount 5, Eagan 1
Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Waconia 3
St. Paul Johnson 9, Minnehaha Academy 3
Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Tartan 3, Hopkins 0
Thief River Falls 6, Red Lake Falls 0
Wayzata 7, Buffalo 1
Woodbury 4, East Ridge 1
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 6, Bemidji 0
Centennial 6, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Buffalo 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2
Eden Prairie 3, Minneapolis 3, OT
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 1
Gentry 8, North St. Paul 0
Moorhead 2, North Wright County 1
Moose Lake Area 4, Princeton 2
New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 3, OT
St. Cloud 5, Fergus Falls 1
Stillwater 3, Woodbury 0
Wayzata 2, Holy Family Catholic 1
West Fargo, N.D. 4, East Grand Forks 2
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/