UN envoy: Key military commander backs bid to unify Libya

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations mission in Libya says the main military commander from the divided country’s east has given his backing to an ongoing U.N. effort to choose an interim government before an election can be held this year. Deputy Special Representative Stephanie Williams expressed hope that a 5-day meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum near Geneva this week would culminate Friday with the selection of an interim prime minister and three-person Presidency Council for Libya. The selections are seen as a key step for the devastated and lawless North African country nearly a decade after the death of leader Moammar Gadhafi.