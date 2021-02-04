Winter Storm Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Howard County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

