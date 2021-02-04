Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and light snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

