Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow and light snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
