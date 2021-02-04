Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Dodge County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
