Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Areas of blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

