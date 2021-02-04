Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of
4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. The snow will end this
afternoon, but areas of blowing snow will continue through the
evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&