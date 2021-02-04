Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight. The snow will end this

afternoon, but areas of blowing snow will continue through the

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in

hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&