2 journalists win prizes for work on underrepresented people

NEW YORK (AP) — Two freelance journalists are recipients of the American Mosaic Journalism Prize, which comes with $100,000 awards. The California-based Heising-Simons Foundation honors journalists for excellence in long-form or narrative work reporting on underrepresented or misrepresented people and cultures in the United States. Atlanta-based David Dennis, Jr., who writes about intersections of race, politics, civil rights, sports and entertainment, is one award winner. Dennis also teaches journalism at Morehouse College. Michelle Garcia, who splits time between New York City and Texas, is being honored for work that focuses on people living in limbo at the U.S.-Mexico border. She’s writing a book about borders and their influence shaping U.S. identity.