Amid pandemic, Venezuelans have fun picking Carnival queen

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — At least one corner of Caracas is feeling a splash of Carnival excitement despite the global pandemic that struck when Venezuela was already years into crisis that put a damper on life. Neighbors in a hillside barrio called Antimano stepped into the street Friday to pick their child queen for carnival festivities. They cheered, shouted and blew whistles. The title went to 11-year-old Rosario Gutierrez. She wore a bright red dress and says she didn’t expect to wind. She’ll lead an upcoming neighborhood parade of children. Organizers say they hope the event brings a little cheer at amid tough times in Venezuela and around the world.