Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram as protests expand

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The military authorities in charge of Myanmar have broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup, shutting access to Twitter and Instagram. About 1,000 people in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, turned out Saturday for the country’s biggest street protest so far, and were confronted by riot police. A government statement says some people are trying to use Twitter and Instagram to spread fake news. Users of social media expressed concern over unconfirmed reports that all Internet access might soon be cut off. For the fourth night Friday, Yangon residents banged pots and plastic bottles as resistance to the coup and arrests of activists and politicians gathered steam.