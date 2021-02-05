Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it is expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The ministry said the diplomats took part in what it called the “unlawful” rallies in support of Navalny on Jan. 23. It said the diplomats from Sweden and Poland in St. Petersburg and from Germany in Moscow took part in the rallies, and their actions were “unacceptable and inappropriate for their diplomatic status.” They were required to leave Russia “in the nearest future.” The announcement came as the European Union’s top diplomat told Russia’s foreign minister that the treatment of Navalny represents “a low point” in the relations between Brussels and Moscow.