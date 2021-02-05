Defense: Officer and Andre Hill interacted before shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former police officer accused of killing Andre Hill interacted “two to three” times with Hill before the shooting and became concerned he was a burglar, the officer’s attorney said Friday as he defended his client with never-before-heard details about the night of the fatal shooting. The comments on behalf of now-fired Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy came as a magistrate set an unusually high bond of $3 million for the ex-officer and Coy pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. The white ex-officer is charge in the fatal shooting of Hill, a Black man, on Dec. 22.