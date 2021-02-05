Skip to Content

Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who is barricaded in home

9:35 am

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hours-long standoff Friday. The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening. High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle. He said the man retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived. Truitt said the wounded officers are doing well but that one will need surgery.

Associated Press

