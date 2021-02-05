Prosecutor charged with sex assault vows to remain in office

TOWANDA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania district attorney is vowing to remain in office while he fights sexual assault charges. Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman says he is innocent and is casting the accusations as “vicious lies.” Salsman also complains in a statement Friday that he was handcuffed and “paraded in front of television cameras” by the state attorney general. State prosecutors say Salsman told women to keep quiet about his attacks, and people who worked in his law firm told investigators they repeatedly saw female clients leave his office crying. He is charged with sexual assault, witness intimidation, obstruction and other counts.