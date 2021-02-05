RPD issues warning amid possible uptick in drug overdose deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police have issued a warning to the public amid a possible uptick in drug overdose deaths.

According to a news release from the Rochester Police Department on Friday, police are working to determine the cause of death of an 18-year-old Rochester man and a 22-year-old Rochester man. Both died this week.

Witnesses reportedly told police the 18-year-old "purchased and used a pill resembling oxycodone." Rochester police said 22-year-old had a history of drug use.

"RPD wants to warn the public that drugs purchased off the street are especially dangerous because their content and origin are unknown," the news release said.

Police said investigators are also working to determine the content of pills that were seized in a drug bust last month. RPD said the pills are "shaped and imprinted like oxycodone," but they could actually be fentanyl. RPD said other drugs sold on the street, like Xanax, may also contain fentanyl.