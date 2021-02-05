Tens of thousands rally in support of Nepal’s embattled PM

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister, facing growing protests against him, has gathered his supporters in a rally in the capital in an attempt to show he still has support. Tens of thousands of people waving red Communist flags gathered at the heart of Kathmandu cheering and chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli. A splinter faction of Oli’s governing Nepal Communist Party and opposition parties have been holding protests against him since he decided to dissolve Parliament on Dec. 20 and hold new elections on April 30 and May 10. The splinter faction led a nationwide general strike on Thursday, shutting down schools, markets and transportation.