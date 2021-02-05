Trudeau tries to reassure Canadians vaccines are coming

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin is trying reassure Canadians his plan to vaccinate them is working despite what he calls are short term delays and criticism his government is not moving fast enough. Trudeau said that while there is a lot anxiety, Canada is still on track to get 6 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of March and 20 million in the spring. He reiterated that all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be by September.