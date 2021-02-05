Turkish court refuses to free philanthropist, merges cases

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has again rejected a request for businessman and human rights defender Osman Kavala’s release from jail, despite a European Court of Human Rights ruling that called for his freedom. On Friday, the court in Istanbul also ruled to merge two proceedings against Kavala. The 63-year-old was on trial accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow the government in connection with a failed coup in 2016. Last year, he was acquitted of terrorism-related charges for allegedly organizing and financing mass anti-government protests that erupted in 2013. But a higher court later overturned the acquittal, paving the way for a re-trial. He will now be tried in connection with the failed coup and the mass protests.