2 arrests made in NW Rochester shooting case, victim recovering

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have made two arrests in the investigation into a shooting in northwest Rochester on Wednesday night.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Villasor and a 17-year-old male have both been taken into custody. For both suspects, the Rochester Police Department has referred charges of first and second-degree assault, as well as failing to render aid to a shooting victim.

That 17-year-old suspect was actually one of the two people shot during the confrontation at the Heritage Manor Apartment Complex around 9:15 p.m. Officers found a 19-year-old victim lying in the road nearby a short time later with a gunshot wound in the upper part of his body.

The 19-year-old was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys that night, where he was listed in critical condition. But as of Friday morning, he is recovering, according to police. He remains in the hospital.

Police have provided new details as to what exactly happened outside the apartment complex.

According to police, the 19-year-old victim was going to buy a handgun from the 17-year-old suspect, who was with Villasor at the time.

After the 19-year-old got in their vehicle, an "altercation" broke out. That led to the 17-year-old shooting the 19-year-old "multiple times," according to police.

At some point during the altercation, the 17-year-old was shot once in the shoulder. Police are still investigating how exactly that happened.

But based on the evidence, police said it is "not possible" the 19-year-old shot the 17-year-old. Police suggested there may have been a fourth person in the vehicle.

Police said the suspects forced the 19-year-old out of the vehicle and onto the road nearby. A short time later, witnesses found the victim lying there.

Villasor then dropped the 17-year-old off at his home, where he told his mother he had been shot. His mother then called dispatch.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys for his shoulder gunshot wound, which police said was a non-life threatening injury. Officers arrested him at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police had already arrested Villasor at his home around 6:30 a.m.

Police have not recovered a gun yet. They believe it may have been tossed but they have not been able to find it.

There could still be more arrests in the case and more charges filed.