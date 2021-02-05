UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Life for civilians in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has become “extremely alarming” as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations says in a new report. The conflict that has shaken one of Africa’s most powerful and populous countries has killed thousands of people and is now in its fourth month. But little is known about the situation for most of Tigray’s 6 million people as journalists are blocked from entering and communications are patchy. A U.N. special adviser on genocide prevention now warns of the high risk of atrocity crimes.