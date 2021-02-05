Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tensions are running high in some state capitols over coronavirus precautions after this year’s legislative sessions began with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The Associated Press has tallied at least 40 state lawmakers in roughly one-third of the states who already have fallen ill with the virus this year. More than 330 state lawmakers have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Most of the tensions are in Republican-controlled statehouses, where Democrats have been raising concerns about GOP colleagues who don’t wear masks or practice social distancing. But some Republicans also are pushing back against statehouse restrictions in Democratic-led legislatures.