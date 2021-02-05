Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 10:15 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO
NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
34 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If traveling please have a charged cell
phone and warm clothes with you. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS
ACTIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

