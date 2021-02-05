Yemen gov’t says willing to work with Biden to end Saudi war

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s foreign minister says his government will work with President Joe Biden’s administration to end the war in Yemen. Still, the minister said Yemen’s Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers remain the main obstacle to peace. That’s an apparent defense of the Saudi military involvement in Yemen. He spoke to The Associated Press late Thursday. Hours earlier, Biden announced the U.S. was ending support for a yearslong Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. The war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed some 130,000 people and resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.