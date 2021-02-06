A fluke or the future? Boebert shakes up Colorado district

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is already a partisan lightning rod in Washington. That’s a big break from the history of her sprawling district. The mostly rural area has usually leaned right, but not overwhelmingly. Its representatives have traditionally been staid and focused on quiet results rather than headlines. But that tradition may be coming to an end both in Colorado and in an increasingly divided country. Boebert says her “constituents are tired of the old go along to get along we often see in politicians.” Democrats are already recruiting challengers to run against her in 2022.