Asylum-seekers stuck in Cyprus’ cramped camp want out

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Asylum-seekers in Cyprus’ overcrowded Pournara migrant reception camp say the facility has turned into a “prison” for them and are pleading with authorities to expedite their claims and to let them out. Some African migrants who spoke to The Associated Press accuse camp officials of favoring Syrians, whom they’re letting out more often. But Cypriot authorities staunchly deny there’s any discrimination, saying that releases must be done gradually. Cyprus is trying to cope with a huge backlog of asylum applications that authorities say is the highest per capita among all European Union member states. The government has enacted a series of measures to expedite processing, but activists say it’s not enough.