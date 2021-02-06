Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is ending agreements with three Central American nations that were part of an effort to restrict asylum under President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the new administration has notified the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that the U.S. is formally withdrawing from the bilateral agreements. The agreements required some people seeking asylum at the southwestern U.S. border to go to one of the countries and pursue asylum claims there instead. The Biden administration says it wants to work with countries in the region to address the issues that cause people to flee their countries in the first place.