Biden gives Calif. woman pep talk in weekly address revival

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has given a pep talk to a California woman who was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Michele from Roseville, California, wrote a letter to Biden after she lost her job at a startup clothing company. He read it, then called her. Biden is reviving the long tradition of presidents speaking to the American people weekly, a tradition that lapsed under Donald Trump. The White House on Saturday released a short video clip of Biden’s long-distance telephone conversation with Michelle to kick things off.