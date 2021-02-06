Biden’s dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an internal reckoning. And that’s pitting his instincts to work toward a bipartisan deal against the demands of an urgent crisis and his desire to deliver for those who helped elect him. The president’s bipartisan bona fides have been a defining feature of his long political career. But the scope of the crises confronting the nation and the lessons that Democrats learned from four years of Republican obstructionism during the Obama years seem to be pushing Biden toward quick action on the aid bill, even if Republicans get left behind.