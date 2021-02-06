Christopher Plummer got a third act worth singing about

It’s one of the great Hollywood ironies that Christopher Plummer didn’t like the film that made him a legend. He was an actor’s actor and had cut his teeth doing Shakespeare. “The Sound of Music,” he thought, was sentimental shlock. And he wasn’t alone — reviews at the time were famously terrible. Then, like a personal curse, it would go on to become a universally beloved classic. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr remembers the wildly versatile Plummer, who died at 91 on Friday. Plummer not only softened on “The Sound of Music” later in life, he also got to enjoy something that so few actors do: A genuine third act.