Dangerously cold conditions this week; Still cold next week

Dangerously cold conditions are on tap for the region this weekend. A Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning are in effect until Sunday at Noon. Wind chills in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa will range between -20 to -35 degrees. Tonight, mostly clear and quiet conditions are expected with overnight temperatures in the teens below zero. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Frigid conditions are on tap for Sunday with afternoon highs only managing the single digits below zero. We'll see some sunshine in the morning with clouds building throughout the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, compared to Saturday, out of the northwest at 5-10 mph but wind chills will still range from -10 to -20 degrees during the daytime.

On Monday, temperatures climb above zero for afternoon highs, but remain well below normal in the low single digits. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with a few afternoon flurries and light northwest winds. Quiet, sunny, and frigid conditions continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low single digits.

Another push of cold Arctic air moves looks to move in for the late week as temperatures drop below zero for highs once again. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday look to deal with afternoon highs in the single digits below zero. Aside from a few flurries, the quiet weather pattern remains for the late week and weekend with pleasant, but cold sunshine.