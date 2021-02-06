Ecuadorians to pick president under strict pandemic measures

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador is choosing a new president while facing unprecedented health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, a key issue is the influence of a populist former head of state who was blocked from a place on the ballot due to a corruption conviction. Sixteen candidates are vying to succeed President Lenín Moreno That makes an April 11 runoff election almost certain. But the clear leaders have been a leftist candidate backed by former President Rafael Correa and a conservative former banker who finished second twice before, Guillermo Lasso.