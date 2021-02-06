Skip to Content

El Salvador kept paying DC lobbyist after claim he was fired

2:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Washington lobbyist Robert Stryk continued working for El Salvador’s government even after the country’s president claimed he had annulled a $450,000 contract that triggered a wave of criticism in the poor Central American country. Newly filed foreign lobbying records disclosed Saturday show that Stryk’s Sonoran Policy Group continued making calls to congressional offices and collected $214,000 in payments from El Salvador’s state intelligence agency even after President Nayib Bukele’s office said in August it had backed away from the deal. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content