Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 67, Underwood 64
ADM, Adel 71, Carlisle 33
Albia 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Algona 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Ames 56, Ankeny Centennial 46
Assumption, Davenport 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56
Atlantic 64, Denison-Schleswig 58
B-G-M 46, Colfax-Mingo 37
Ballard 71, North Polk, Alleman 36
Bishop Garrigan 57, West Hancock, Britt 56
Boyden-Hull 84, Okoboji, Milford 49
CAM, Anita 61, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Carroll 62, Boone 35
Cedar Falls 88, Waterloo, East 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51
Clear Lake 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52
Colo-NESCO 43, Baxter 42
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Sioux City, East 51
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51, Sioux City, North 48
Crestwood, Cresco 70, Charles City 67
Dallas Center-Grimes 80, Pella 65
Davenport, West 56, Bettendorf 48
Decorah 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
Des Moines Christian 67, Woodward-Granger 35
Des Moines, Hoover 64, Des Moines, East 50
Des Moines, North 43, Des Moines, Roosevelt 40
Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 33
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Urbandale 47
Dubuque, Hempstead 76, Epworth, Western Dubuque 66
Dubuque, Senior 62, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Earlham 84, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
East Mills 77, Essex 25
Emmetsburg 55, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 31
Fort Madison 70, Washington 62
Fremont Mills, Tabor 55, Griswold 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 65, North Union 49
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 83, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46
Gilbert 58, Bondurant Farrar 50
Harlan 58, Lewis Central 55
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, Akron-Westfield 60
IKM-Manning 59, Missouri Valley 42
Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 39
Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Webster City 43
Keokuk 63, Fairfield 54
Knoxville 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Shenandoah 56
Lake Mills 73, Forest City 48
LeMars 63, Sioux City, West 51
Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 68
Martensdale-St. Marys 78, Central Decatur, Leon 45
Mount Ayr 57, Bedford 38
Mount Vernon 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35
Murray 84, Moulton-Udell 27
Nevada 70, Greene County 48
New Hampton 72, Central Springs 35
Newell-Fonda 73, Alta-Aurelia 69
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Saint Ansgar 34
Newton 74, Pella Christian 62
Nodaway Valley 53, Lenox 38
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 75, Eagle Grove 36
Norwalk 39, Grinnell 38
Ogden 66, Pleasantville 49
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 27
Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 51
PAC-LM 86, West Bend-Mallard 56
Panorama, Panora 63, Interstate 35,Truro 53
Pleasant Valley 49, Central 31
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Midland, Wyoming 42
Red Oak 49, Creston 43
Riverside, Oakland 54, Audubon 35
Rock Valley 60, George-Little Rock 47
Roland-Story, Story City 65, PCM, Monroe 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
Sidney 66, Clarinda Academy 26
Sioux Center 45, Sheldon 42
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 74, Ruthven-Ayrshire 40
Siouxland Christian 61, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 38
Solon 57, Maquoketa 50
South Central Calhoun 68, Manson Northwest Webster 46
South Hamilton, Jewell 52, West Marshall, State Center 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 72, Hinton 50
South Winneshiek, Calmar 72, Kee, Lansing 48
Southeast Valley 67, East Sac County 48
Spencer 64, Cherokee, Washington 53
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Treynor 55
Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 37
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Southeast Polk 50
Van Meter 57, Madrid 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
West Harrison, Mondamin 82, Paton-Churdan 28
West Lyon, Inwood 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
West Sioux 52, Trinity Christian High School 43
Western Christian 64, Storm Lake 48
Wilton 59, Tipton 43
Woodbine 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 55
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Westwood, Sloan 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Camanche, ccd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Burlington Notre Dame vs. New London, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Clear Creek-Amana, ppd.
Central City vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Centerville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Clarksville vs. Riceville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
Durant-Bennett vs. Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
GMG, Garwin vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.
Humboldt vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ccd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Janesville vs. Hudson, ccd.
Lisbon vs. Easton Valley, ccd.
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Springville, ppd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Muscatine vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.
North Butler, Greene vs. Rockford, ppd.
North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ccd.
Regina, Iowa City vs. West Liberty, ppd.
Sigourney vs. Iowa Valley, Marengo, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Delaware, Manchester vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.
Williamsburg vs. Independence, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Underwood 35
ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45
Akron-Westfield 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 35
Algona 28, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
Ankeny Centennial 57, Ames 50
Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 32
Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 34
Beckman, Dyersville 42, Mount Vernon 31
Bettendorf 47, Davenport, West 38
Bishop Garrigan 79, West Hancock, Britt 32
Bondurant Farrar 43, Gilbert 40
Boyden-Hull 54, Okoboji, Milford 29
Burlington Notre Dame 64, Mediapolis 40
Carroll 60, Boone 34
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 47
Centerville 56, Clarke, Osceola 28
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69
Central Springs 43, New Hampton 33
Charles City 53, Crestwood, Cresco 47
Cherokee, Washington 62, Spencer 47
Creston 64, Red Oak 32
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 33
Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Albia 39
Denison-Schleswig 60, Atlantic 48
Des Moines Christian 57, Woodward-Granger 8
Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, East 20
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, North 33
Dike-New Hartford 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 40, Urbandale 28
Dubuque, Hempstead 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 30
Dubuque, Senior 51, Wahlert, Dubuque 37
Earlham 39, West Central Valley, Stuart 36
East Mills 58, Essex 51
East Sac County 52, Southeast Valley 35
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, CAM, Anita 53
Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24
Glidden-Ralston 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Grinnell 67, Norwalk 35
Harlan 48, Lewis Central 39
Hinton 47, South O’Brien, Paullina 30
IKM-Manning 57, Missouri Valley 18
Indianola 71, Oskaloosa 41
Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Webster City 30
Kee, Lansing 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35
Knoxville 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 65, Shenandoah 58
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42
MVAO-CO-U 40, Siouxland Christian 38
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 47
Moravia 43, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 38
Mount Pleasant 62, Burlington 52
Nevada 50, Greene County 32
Newell-Fonda 98, Alta-Aurelia 33
Newton 52, Pella Christian 44
Nodaway Valley 54, Lenox 52
North Polk, Alleman 44, Ballard 37
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52
Osage 58, Northwood-Kensett 24
PAC-LM 39, West Bend-Mallard 29
Paton-Churdan 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Pleasant Valley 75, Davenport, Central 57
Pleasantville 57, Ogden 23
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 34
Rock Valley 46, George-Little Rock 36
Roland-Story, Story City 54, PCM, Monroe 29
Saint Ansgar 53, Newman Catholic, Mason City 23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 38
Sioux Center 66, Sheldon 26
Solon 60, Maquoketa 55
South Central Calhoun 57, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Southeast Polk 54, Valley, West Des Moines 53
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, East Union, Afton 36
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 44, Emmetsburg 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Treynor 60, Tri-Center, Neola 25
Unity Christian 68, Harris-Lake Park 13
Van Meter 56, Madrid 26
Waterloo Christian School 75, Tripoli 40
Waukee 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 26
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 39
West Fork, Sheffield 41, Nashua-Plainfield 37
West Lyon, Inwood 53, MOC-Floyd Valley 26
West Marshall, State Center 47, South Hamilton, Jewell 33
West Sioux 55, Trinity Christian High School 25
Western Christian 60, Storm Lake 15
Westwood, Sloan 61, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Winterset 63, Perry 24
Woodbine 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
B-G-M vs. Colfax-Mingo, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Clinton, ppd.
East Marshall, LeGrand vs. Grundy Center, ppd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. AGWSR, Ackley, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Marshalltown vs. Ankeny, ccd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. West Branch, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ppd.
Waterloo, East vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
West Liberty vs. Regina, Iowa City, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/