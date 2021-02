Tyreke Key matched his season high with 31 points as Indiana State won its seventh straight game, edging Northern Iowa 61-57. Key made 12 of the Sycamores 23 field goals. Down 30-27 just after halftime, Key made a layup and pair of jump shots on three straight possessions and Indiana State never trailed again. Trae Berhow and Austin Phyfe each scored 11 points for Northern Iowa.