No. 25 Drake uses late run to stay unbeaten, beats Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as No. 25 Drake held off Valparaiso 80-77. The Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 Missouri Valley), who trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half, are one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the country. Drake’s 11-0 run turned a four-point deficit into a 76-69 lead with less than a minute remaining. Valparaiso (6-12, 3-6) was held scoreless for more than four minutes during the run.