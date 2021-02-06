Officials plead: Don’t let Super Bowl become superspreader

The nation’s top health officials are sounding the alarm about the Super Bowl being a potential superspreader event. They urge people to gather with friends over Zoom, not in crowds or at bars and parties. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will play Sunday in a partially filled stadium. The game is happening as the nation sees a dramatic drop in new virus cases — a sign that the infection spike from holiday gatherings is easing. Health officials fear the game could seed new cases at exactly the wrong time. Tampa has acquired 150,000 donated masks that officials will offer to anyone who needs one.