Roseville, Rochester police warn of spike in overdoses

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Roseville issued a warning Saturday about a sharp spike in drug overdoses and related deaths.

The alert follows a similar warning from Rochester police on Friday about recent fatal drug overdoses in that city.

Authorities in both cities say the source may be pills that contain the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. Roseville police say a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old had died from overdoses in separate incidents in the past 24 hours. In Rochester, police are investigating the apparent overdose deaths of two men, ages 18 and 22, in the past week.